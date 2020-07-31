Arkema invests in 3-D printing firm Continuous Composites

Arkema has invested an undisclosed sum in Continuous Composites, an Idaho-based start-up developing a 3-D printing technology for composite materials like carbon fiber. Continuous Composites combines photocurable resins with spools of fibers to sidestep many of the complexities that drive up costs in normal composite manufacturing. Arkema has a portfolio of photocurable resins and is developing a new line specifically for Continuous’s CF3D platform. The firms signed a joint development agreement in September 2019.
