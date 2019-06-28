Soccer star Gaëtane Thiney gets 3-D printed likeness

Arkema and the 3-D printing technology firm Massivit 3D have collaborated to create a life-size 3-D printed model of Gaëtane Thiney, one of the stars of the French women’s soccer team. Thiney is playing in the World Cup, which is taking place in France. The 1.7 m tall, hollow model of Thiney was built using Arkema’s UV-curable liquid resins and Massivit’s gel-dispensing printing technology. Massivit digitally scanned Thiney before undertaking 11 h of printing.
