Avantium, Stora Enso to build FDCA plants

Stora Enso will invest $10 million in a pilot facility for converting sugars into furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), an intermediate for the plastic polyethylene furanoate. It will be located at Stora Enso’s paper mill in Langerbrugge, Belgium. Meanwhile, the European Union has given a consortium led by Avantium $28 million of the $170 million it needs to build a 5,000-metric-ton-per-year FDCA plant. BASF pulled out of an FDCA joint venture with Avantium earlier this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter