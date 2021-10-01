BASF, Huntsman in Asian polymer ventures

BASF and Japan’s Sanyo Chemical have agreed to jointly develop and produce polyurethane dispersions. The collaboration will cut the time it takes for the partners to develop new products, BASF says. Meanwhile, Huntsman and KPX Chemical, a South Korean producer of polyols, are creating a joint venture company, KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive, to supply polyurethane to automotive firms in South Korea.
