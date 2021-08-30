BASF builds catalyst R&D hub in Germany

BASF will build a pilot plant and development center for catalysts and solids-processing technologies in Ludwigshafen, Germany, that is due to open by mid-2024. BASF says the center will help its chemical catalyst experts transfer lab recipes to commercial scale more quickly and produce sample quantities of new catalysts for testing with shorter lead times. The choice of Ludwigshafen for the center indicates the importance of the site for global research, BASF says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter