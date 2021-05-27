BASF forms battery materials venture in China

BASF is forming a joint venture with the Chinese lithium-ion battery materials supplier Ningbo Shanshan to bolster the German company’s sales of battery cathode active materials and precursors in China. BASF, which will own 51% of the venture, is on course to produce 160,000 metric tons (t) of cathode materials annually by 2022, with further expansions underway. Shanshan will have battery material capacity of 90,000 t by 2022. China is the world’s largest market for lithium-ion batteries.
