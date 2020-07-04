Calgon to boost activated carbon capacity

Calgon Carbon will spend $185 million to double the size of its activated carbon plant in Mississippi with a second production line. The final planned capacity is 91 million kg per year. The move will also roughly double the number of jobs at the plant, to 80, when the expansion is completed in late 2022. The plant’s activated carbon is made from coal and used in a range of water and gas filtration applications.
