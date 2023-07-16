CarbonCure raises funds for carbon-dioxide-negative concrete

The CO2–consuming concrete maker CarbonCure has raised $80 million in equity investments led by Blue Earth Capital. Existing investors also participated, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures and venture capital funds from Microsoft, Amazon, and Samsung. CarbonCure says it will use the money to accelerate the deployment of its technology, which uses CO2 as an ingredient in ready-mix concrete. The firm is active in 30 countries and says its process has sequestered 290,000 metric tons of CO2 so far.
