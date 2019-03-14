Chemistry in Pictures: Almost weightless

This ceramic aerogel is so lightweight that it can balance atop a flower’s stamen. The delicate material can hold its own at high temperatures: it maintains its strength when heated to about 1,400 °C in a vacuum or when repeatedly heated to 900 °C and cooled to –198 °C. A team led by the University of California, Los Angeles’s Yu Huang and Xiangfeng Duan and the Harbin Institute of Technology’s Hui Li created the aerogel by building a graphene template, upon which they deposited a thin layer of hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN). They then oxidized the graphene away, leaving behind a network of h-BN with double-pane walls. Because of its architecture, the aerogel is chemically stable and can maintain its structure in corrosive environments, making it an ideal component for heat shields on spacecraft.
Credit: Science
