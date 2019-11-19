Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Droplets within a droplet

by Manny Morone
November 19, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A droplet with several round compartments made by fluorocarbon oil and a liquid crystal seen under a cross-polarized light microscope
Credit: Alberto Concellón

Alberto Concellón, a postdoc in Tim Swager’s lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, made these complex droplets in water using three components. The bulk of the droplet is made up of a fluorinated oil (1-ethoxynonafluorobutane) and a liquid crystal (a cyanobiphenyl), the latter of which appears multicolored under cross-polarized light. The two phases don’t mix with each other nor with water, so normally, this mixture might set up a three-layer stack of liquids, but the final ingredient brings it all together, literally: surfactant molecules that are half liquid crystal and half fluorinated oil walk the line between the two phases in the droplet and allow the phases to float in the water and stick together rather than separate. By changing the surfactant and temperature of the system, these droplets can change structure. Concellón believes that multicompartment droplets like these—which are about 100 µm wide—could anchor antibodies on their surfaces and function as biosensors.

A droplet with several round compartments made by fluorocarbon oil and a liquid crystal seen under a cross-polarized light microscope
Credit: Alberto Concellón

Submitted by Alberto Concellón. Read the full paper here.

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Dancing droplets

Chemistry in Pictures: Water from thin air

Chemistry in Pictures: No strings attached.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Patterning that rubs the right way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Emulsion in aquamarine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE