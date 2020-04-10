Cummins, U of Minnesota adapt DuPont filter tech to N95 masks

The power-technology firm Cummins is working with DuPont and the University of Minnesota to adapt its NanoNet filtration media for use in N95 respirator masks. Cummins normally uses NanoNet, which is made with a microporous DuPont fiber, in filters for diesel engines. Cummins donated the media to a team at Minnesota, which developed both disposable and reusable masks. While US health officials evaluate the prototype masks for those treating COVID-19, Cummins is preparing its production lines to make them.
