DSM to sell the last of its solar business

Worthen Industries will buy the final piece of DSM’s solar materials business, photovoltaic back sheets, for an undisclosed amount. Back sheets are the bottom layer of a solar cell assembly—farthest from the sun in most configurations—where they provide mechanical strength and electrical insulation. DSM makes its back sheets from a sandwich of two or more polyolefins. In September, DSM sold its solar coatings, 3D printing, resins, and recyclable polymers units to Covestro for $1.9 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter