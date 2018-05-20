Enerkem gets green light for Spanish waste-to-methanol plant

Enerkem and the waste management firm Suez are joining to build a household waste-to-methanol plant near Tarragona, Spain. Due to open in 2022, the facility is set to convert 375,000 metric tons per year of waste plastic, paper, and textiles into 265,000 metric tons of methanol. The plant will use Enerkem’s technology, which generates synthesis gas before converting it to methanol in the presence of a catalyst. The company operates a plant in Alberta and is pursuing new ones in China and the Netherlands.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter