GM invests in California geothermal lithium project

General Motors is investing in a facility to be built by Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) that will use geothermal energy to extract lithium from brine. CTR already generates electricity from geothermal heat in California’s Salton Sea. The new plant, dubbed Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power, will extract lithium from brine as it harvests heat for power generation. GM’s electric vehicle operations will get rights to the 20,000 metric tons per year of battery-grade lithium hydroxide that CTR expects to produce in the first stage of the project.
