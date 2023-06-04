LG Chem adds to carbon nanotube capacity

LG Chem has broken ground on a carbon nanotube factory in South Korea. The investment is part of the company’s push for a total capacity of 6,100 metric tons (t) per year from a current output of 2,900 t. LG Chem says the global market for carbon nanotubes will reach $2.3 billion and 95,000 t per year by 2030. The material’s highest-volume use is as a conductive additive for electric vehicle cathodes, the firm says.
