Lynas wins defense contract for heavy rare earth production

The US Department of Defense has awarded Lynas Rare Earths a $120 million contract to build a separation facility for heavy rare earth metals such as gadolinium, dysprosium, and ytterbium. The award follows the DOD’s $30 million grant to Lynas to build a light rare earths facility. Both projects will be on the same site in Hondo, Texas. DOD and Lynas say the materials will make the US a major supplier of rare earths, which are critical in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics.
