Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Major Russian helium project comes on-line

The first of 3 20-million-m3 He units starts up in Amur, ending decades of tight supplies

by Craig Bettenhausen
September 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A photo of a large liquid helium tank sitting atop an industrial building with cyrillic text.
Credit: Gazprom
Gazprom's new helium hub is located on the Sea of Japan and supplied by the Amur gas processing plant.

The era of vexing helium shortages is likely at an end. The Russian state-owned company Gazprom brought 20 million m3 of new helium capacity on-line earlier this month when it opened the first of three helium production lines at its Amur gas-processing plant in southeastern Russia. The firm also commissioned a related logistics center that will feed liquid helium into cryogenic containers for shipment around the world.

The facility boosts global supply of helium by about 11%, according to helium consultant Phil Kornbluth. When all three lines are up and running, Amur is expected to provide 60 million m3 of helium per year alongside methane, ethane, and other less-valuable products. Gazprom says Amur will reach full capacity in 2025.

The opening of the first Amur plant should mark the end of more than 15 years of volatility in the helium market, Kornbluth says. Price spikes, rationed delivery, and other disruptions have plagued users ranging from birthday clowns to high-field magnetic spectroscopists. “We’re going to look back on it and say this is what ended the shortage mentality—and ended the shortages,” Kornbluth says.

The helium from Amur joins 11.3 million m3 of new helium capacity opening this year in Qatar. Several smaller projects are also in the works or starting production, Kornbluth says.

Helium comes from underground deposits where it is found mixed with hydrocarbons, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. Until recently, helium production was only profitable as a sideline of natural gas extraction. But better separation technology such as membranes, along with higher prices, have created a business case for helium-focused projects, Kornbluth says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
War in Ukraine makes helium shortage more dire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helium is in short supply again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Help for helium users is on the way
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE