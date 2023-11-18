Mango Materials pilots waste-to-plastic process

The biobased materials start-up Mango Materials has begun making biodegradable plastic at a wastewater treatment plant in Vacaville, California. Mango’s process uses bacteria to ferment poly(3-hydroxybutyrate), PH3B, from methane waste streams, which are flared at most wastewater plants. CEO Molly Morse says the pilot system now in place will yield 11 metric tons (t) of PH3B per year, as well as data that her team will use to scale up to 2,300 t over 12–24 months. Mango’s material is already being used to make small jars for personal care products and in a carbon-neutral shoe that will be launched by Allbirds in the spring.
