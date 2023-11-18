Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Mango Materials pilots waste-to-plastic process

by Craig Bettenhausen
November 18, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

The biobased materials start-up Mango Materials has begun making biodegradable plastic at a wastewater treatment plant in Vacaville, California. Mango’s process uses bacteria to ferment poly(3-hydroxybutyrate), PH3B, from methane waste streams, which are flared at most wastewater plants. CEO Molly Morse says the pilot system now in place will yield 11 metric tons (t) of PH3B per year, as well as data that her team will use to scale up to 2,300 t over 12–24 months. Mango’s material is already being used to make small jars for personal care products and in a carbon-neutral shoe that will be launched by Allbirds in the spring.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow to buy polyethylene film recycler
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Changhua breaks ground on carbon dioxide-to-polyols plant
Danimer expands PHA pilot facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE