Membranes raise millions

Two membrane start-ups have closed successful investment rounds. TeraPore Technologies raised a total of $10 million from Anzu Partners, RA Capital Management, and the electronic materials firm Entegris. TeraPore CEO Rachel Dorin says the firm’s nanofiltration membranes are well suited to separate biologic drugs from fermentation-based production, a growing need in cutting-edge therapeutics. Meanwhile, SepPure Technologies raised $12 million in a series A round led by the venture capital firm SOSV. SepPure says its membranes can replace distillation in many industrial chemistry separations, achieving energy savings of up to 90%.
