NASA picks its helium suppliers

NASA will split its helium purchases over the next few years between Air Products, Linde, and Messer. The contracts are worth up to $149 million in total and include 1.4 million L of liquid helium and 2.5 million m3 of gaseous helium. The agency uses helium in a variety of ways, including to purge hydrogen systems, to move liquid fuels, in cryogenics, and as a welding shield gas. Messer recently took over operation of the US helium reserve in Texas on a contract basis. All the federal government’s helium assets are for sale, with the bidding process due to open soon.
