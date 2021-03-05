PPG and Universal Display to add OLED materials plant in Ireland

PPG Industries is taking over a former drug plant in Shannon, Ireland, to make more phosphorescent emitters for Universal Display’s organic light-emitting diode (OLED) materials. PPG plans to repurpose the plant by early 2022. The two firms have worked together for more than 20 years on the so-called PHOLEDs, which Universal says are four times as efficient as normal OLEDs. The new plant will double the firms’ capacity for the phosphorescent materials, which they also make in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and Barberton, Ohio.
