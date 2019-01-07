Letters to the editor
Light bulbs’ spectra
The subject article in the Nov. 19, 2018, cover story (page 28) was very interesting; however, there seemed to me to be something missing. That is, where were the optical spectra of the lamps that use the various phosphors described both for commercially available lamps and for those being researched? Lots of words describing the light quality of various bulbs, but no pictures. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, and appropriate spectral traces would have enhanced the article greatly.
Richard D. Bertrand
Colorado Springs
Letters with usernames only
Publishing letters to the editor anonymously is bad journalism. A letter signed by, for example, “Joydeep” or “Ben H” (Oct. 15, 2018, page 2) with no context as to the person’s affiliations or qualifications is useless. How can the reader judge the credibility of the letter writer? American Chemical Society readers deserve better editing.
Paul Larocque
Markham, Ontario
Editor’s note: The Reactions page occasionally includes comments from online articles to expand our community of readers. We vet the comments using the same standards we use for letters.
Jacob Israelachvili
As with the passing of any chemist, I was sad to hear of the passing of professor Jacob Israelachvili (Nov. 26, 2018, page 36). I was also sad to see that C&EN did not highlight his works more prominently.
My PhD thesis was based in part on the teachings of professor Israelachvili and his seminal work Intramolecular and Surface Forces. I thought I was a lone nut until I began my job interviews in the surfactant (industrial soaps and cleaners) industry and found that all my interviewers had a copy of professor Israelachvili’s book on their bookshelves.
His passing is a sorrowful loss for the chemistry community and a significant loss for the surface chemistry community.
Ryan Smith
San Diego
