Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Reactions

January 7, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Letters to the editor

Light bulbs’ spectra

The subject article in the Nov. 19, 2018, cover story (page 28) was very interesting; however, there seemed to me to be something missing. That is, where were the optical spectra of the lamps that use the various phosphors described both for commercially available lamps and for those being researched? Lots of words describing the light quality of various bulbs, but no pictures. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, and appropriate spectral traces would have enhanced the article greatly.

Richard D. Bertrand
Colorado Springs

Letters with usernames only

Publishing letters to the editor anonymously is bad journalism. A letter signed by, for example, “Joydeep” or “Ben H” (Oct. 15, 2018, page 2) with no context as to the person’s affiliations or qualifications is useless. How can the reader judge the credibility of the letter writer? American Chemical Society readers deserve better editing.

Paul Larocque
Markham, Ontario

Editor’s note: The Reactions page occasionally includes comments from online articles to expand our community of readers. We vet the comments using the same standards we use for letters.

Jacob Israelachvili

As with the passing of any chemist, I was sad to hear of the passing of professor Jacob Israelachvili (Nov. 26, 2018, page 36). I was also sad to see that C&EN did not highlight his works more prominently.

My PhD thesis was based in part on the teachings of professor Israelachvili and his seminal work Intramolecular and Surface Forces. I thought I was a lone nut until I began my job interviews in the surfactant (industrial soaps and cleaners) industry and found that all my interviewers had a copy of professor Israelachvili’s book on their bookshelves.

His passing is a sorrowful loss for the chemistry community and a significant loss for the surface chemistry community.

Ryan Smith
San Diego

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… Others Find It
Accolades For Charles Perrin
A ChemDraw Flaw

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE