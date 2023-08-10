Shin-Etsu more than doubles silicones investment

Shin-Etsu Chemical is planning to invest about $700 million in its silicone business. The firm is adding capacity at its main production facility in Japan, as well as expanding plants in Hungary, the US, Thailand, and other parts of Asia. Shin-Etsu is completing a $560 million silicone investment program. The firm says demand is growing for heat-management materials, adhesives, and sealants across sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy.
