Solenis and BASF to work on paper bottles with Pulpex

The specialty chemical firm Solenis has joined BASF as a partner with Pulpex, a company developing fully recyclable paper bottles. Pulpex says BASF will contribute food-grade barrier chemistry. Solenis, which already serves the pulp and paper industry, will provide surface treatments and other chemical components. Pulpex’s current bottles are suitable only for still, cold-fill beverages. With help from the two chemical companies, the firm hopes to compete with glass and polyester bottles.
