Solvay and Carester partner to strengthen rare earth supply chain in Europe

Solvay and Carester are collaborating to strengthen European production of raw materials for rare earth magnets, which are used in electric car motors and wind turbines. Solvay has a plant in La Rochelle, France, that can separate some rare earth elements. Carester is planning a facility in France that will make oxides of neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium—all of them from recycled magnets and mined ore. Solvay will contribute industrial assets and operational experience, while Carester brings expertise in recycling.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter