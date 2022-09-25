Advertisement

Materials

Solvay to expand rare earth plant in France

by Alex Scott
September 25, 2022
Solvay plans to expand and upgrade its plant in La Rochelle, France, to process rare earth elements used in permanent magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and electronics. The plant currently produces rare earth oxides for the auto emission control and semiconductor markets. Solvay also plans to begin rare earth magnet recycling at the site. The firm announced the project after the European Commission launched a plan to boost European production of rare earth elements.

