Thomas Swan forms Black Swan graphene joint venture with Mason Graphite

The specialty chemical maker Thomas Swan is teaming up with Mason Graphite to make bulk quantities of graphene in Quebec. Mason acquired Swan’s graphene patent and know-how for about $4 million and owns two-thirds of the joint venture, called Black Swan Graphene. The partners envision graphene’s physical strength aiding concrete and lightweight polymers and its high conductivity improving electronics and batteries. The venture will convert graphite to graphene using Swan’s liquid-phase exfoliation technology.
