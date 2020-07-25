Toray to supply carbon fiber to personal jet–maker Lilium

An electric-powered personal aircraft has to cut weight wherever possible, and carbon fiber from Toray Industries will help the Lilium Jet do just that. The five-person plane, which Lilium aims to sell by 2025, will use Toray’s materials in its fuselage, wings, rotor vanes, and other structural components. Carbon fiber is lighter, stiffer, and stronger than aluminum, the most common airplane building material. Though the plane sounds—and looks—like science fiction, Lilium has already flown two- and five-seat prototypes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter