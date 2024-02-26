US invests in rare earth production

The US Department of Energy will grant a total of $17 million to support engineering studies for three projects that aim to make rare earth elements from coal and coal waste. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will receive $4 million for a plant that would extract a wide range of valuable metal oxides during coal production and processing. Houston-based Tetra Tech will get $5.4 million for a facility that would pull rare earths, lithium, and aluminum from mining waste clays. And Winner Water Services will receive $8 million for a plant in central Georgia that will extract rare metals from coal ash.
