Arkema sticks with adhesives in Japan

The French chemical maker Arkema has agreed to buy the 50% stake it does not already own in its Japanese adhesives joint venture Bostik-Nitta from partner Nitta Gelatin. Bostik-Nitta has annual sales of about $70 million. Arkema expects to complete the deal by the end of the summer. It will follow by building a large adhesives plant in Nara, Japan, by early 2020. Adhesive sales in Japan are especially buoyant in the hygiene, packaging, labeling, transportation, and electronics markets, Arkema says.
