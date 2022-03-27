Conagen debuts biobased adhesive

The synthetic biology company Conagen has created a biobased and debondable hot-melt adhesive. The adhesive is stronger than conventional hot glues and avoids petroleum-based feedstocks, according to the firm. Conagen says it is targeting transportation, consumer appliance, military, and industrial uses. It says the ability to debond the glue with heat could help manufacturers design devices to be deconstructable and recyclable.
