Adhesives

Conagen debuts biobased adhesive

by Craig Bettenhausen
March 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 11
Robotically actuated syringes are resting inches above a metallic part. Some product is dripping from two of the nozzles.
Credit: Conagen
Conagen says the high strength and reversible adhesion of its new hot-melt glue could enable circular product designs for consumer electronics.

The synthetic biology company Conagen has created a biobased and debondable hot-melt adhesive. The adhesive is stronger than conventional hot glues and avoids petroleum-based feedstocks, according to the firm. Conagen says it is targeting transportation, consumer appliance, military, and industrial uses. It says the ability to debond the glue with heat could help manufacturers design devices to be deconstructable and recyclable.

