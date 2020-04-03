Arkema plans to exit intermediate chemical businesses

Arkema intends to become a specialty chemical pure play by 2024. A key part of its plan is to explore strategic options for its methacrylate business, which the company has placed in a new intermediates division along with its fluorogas and Asian acrylic businesses. The three generated sales of $2 billion in 2019—21% of Arkema’s total. The firm has also created three core specialty chemical divisions: adhesives, advanced materials, and coating materials.
