BASF makes enzymes at Sandoz’s Austria site

BASF says it will build a world-scale plant for industrial enzymes and other biotech products at Sandoz’s Kundl-Schaftenau campus in Austria to start up in 2024. Novartis, Sandoz’s parent company, is developing the site as a life sciences park. The plant will make enzymes with superior sustainability to go into detergents for home and industrial use, BASF says. The German firm says it is already exploring the potential of further increasing its presence on the campus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter