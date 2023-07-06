Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Biotech leather struggles

Bolt Threads halts production, and Modern Meadow adds plastics

by Craig Bettenhausen
July 6, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

A black half-circle-shaped purse with a gold and silver chain, the material looks like leather with a satin finish.
Credit: Stella McCartney
Fashion designer Stella McCartney made these handbags in 2022 with mushroom mycelium leather from Bolt Threads, but in a limited commercial run of 100.

Two prominent names in the field of vegan, biobased leather are showing signs of trouble. Bolt Threads, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2015, has stopped production of Mylo, the leather-like material it makes from mushroom mycelium. And cell-culture specialist Modern Meadow is turning to a synthetic polymer substrate as it readies the rollout of its leather-like material.

Bolt Threads CEO Dan Widmaier told Vogue Business that despite partnerships with the luxury goods makers Stella McCartney and Kering, as well as the sporting goods brands Adidas and Lululemon, Bolt was unable to secure the investments it needed to continue with Mylo, at least for now.

As recently as 2021, Bolt was expanding rapidly and preparing commercial-scale production facilities. In 2022, the firm brought in collaborator Ginkgo Bioworks to help with strain optimization and engineering. Bolt says it is continuing to develop its original product, spider-silk protein made in transgenic yeast.

Separately, Modern Meadow announced that Bio-VERA, the leather alternative it is developing, will be made by coating its cultured biomaterial onto a synthetic polyamide backing material from BASF.

BASF will include mass-balance credits for recycled content with the polyamide fabric it provides to Modern Meadow. Though the deal is likely to help the material reach commercial scale faster, it means the product will not be fully biobased or fully biodegradable.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Bolt Threads to go public via SPAC
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BMW invests in NFW
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lululemon sells biobased nylon shirt

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE