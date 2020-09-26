Eastman and DuPont blend their biobased fibers

Eastman Chemical and DuPont are teaming up on fabrics made with their biobased and partially biobased fibers. Eastman’s cellulosic Naia is made from pine and eucalyptus, while DuPont’s Sonora is a copolymer of 1,3-propanediol made via fermentation and petroleum-derived terephthalic acid. The firms say that the resulting fabric has exceptional stretch and recovery, luxurious drape, and a smooth hand feel. “Sustainable fashion is the future,” Renee Henze, DuPont Biomaterials’ global marketing director, says in a press release.
