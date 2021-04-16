Evonik tests PEEK for joint prostheses

Evonik Industries is investigating whether its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic can be used to make long-lasting prosthetic joints. To develop the prostheses, the German chemical company is collaborating with the Center for Knee and Hip Replacement at Massachusetts General Hospital. Evonik expects PEEK to significantly extend the life of prosthetic joints, including hips, which currently feature a weak point between the head and the cup. PEEK is already used in medical implants.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter