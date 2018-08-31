Finland ups funding of bioprocesses

Government-owned VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has signed a deal with Aalto University, located near Helsinki, to codevelop commercial processes for making novel materials from biomass. The Finnish government has awarded the collaboration, named Ceres, $11 million for the first four years of its operation. The government may provide an additional $16 million of funding depending on Ceres’s progress.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter