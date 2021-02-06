Jungbunzlauer plans a lactic acid fermentation plant in Canada

Jungbunzlauer may be the next to invest in lactic acid and derivatives in North America. The Swiss firm already makes citric acid by fermentation of corn in Port Colborne, Ontario, and says that infrastructure would give a proposed lactic acid project a head start. Lactic acid is used in food, as a disinfectant, and as a precursor to polylactic acid (PLA) plastic. PLA maker NatureWorks expects to complete an expansion of its lactide plant in Blair, Nebraska, by the end of 2021, and Corbion revealed plans last month to increase its capacity for lactic acid, also in Blair, by 40%.
