Kalion completes first full-scale glucaric acid fermentation

The industrial biotech start-up Kalion says it has collected several tons of glucaric acid from its first full-scale fermentation, conducted by Evonik Industries. Applications for glucaric acid include improving the quality of recycled cotton, replacing phosphate corrosion inhibitors, and enhancing pharmaceutical excipients. It is one of 12 molecules identified by the US Department of Energy as building blocks of a biobased materials economy. Kalion CEO Darcy Prather says he has buyers ready to sign contracts as soon as the firm makes two more successful batches.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter