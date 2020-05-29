Lactips raises cash for plastics from milk

Lactips, a French start-up making water-soluble and biodegradable plastics from the milk protein casein, has raised $14 million from venture capital firms, including the investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings. Lactips will use the money to scale up production of plastic pellets and films for the packaging industry. Lactips signed a deal last year under which BASF will market its material for home-care applications, including coatings for dishwasher tablets.
