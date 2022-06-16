Prometheus raises $8 million for algal cement

Prometheus Materials has raised $8 million in series A funding for its algae-based cement. The firm says it will use the funds to start commercial production of precast cement-based items such as cinder blocks, roofing tiles, and ready-mix concrete. Prometheus says its photosynthetic biocementation process results in a coral-like material that is as good as Portland cement but has a carbon footprint that’s 90% smaller.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter