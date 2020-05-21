Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Researchers turn organs into stretchy see-through material

Technique should make imaging organs easier while also making samples tougher and more long lasting

by Laura Howes
May 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Two hands stretching a transparent sample of brain.
Credit: Nat. Methods
Samples of ELASTicized human brain can really stretch.

Seeing inside someone’s heart. Stretching the mind. These aren’t just turns of phrase but something that researchers can physically do with help from polymer science and microscopy. Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemical engineer Kwanghun Chung has found a way to turn organs into flexible, transparent hydrogels (Nat. Methods 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41592-020-0823-y).

When he was a postdoc, Chung helped develop a way to render brain tissue transparent and fixed in polyacrylamide, but the resulting samples were brittle. Chung and his team have now adjusted the amounts of acrylamide, cross-linker, and initiator to create an entangled hydrogel rather than a cross-linked one. Because the long polymer chains are entangled, the links can slip around one another, giving the gel structural integrity but also flexibility and stretchability. The team call the technique ELAST (entangled link-augmented stretchable tissue-hydrogel).

When their polymer formulation infuses biological tissues, cells and molecules become entangled in a stretchy gel. That makes fragile tissues easier to handle and can speed up the process of fluorescently labeling cells or biomolecules. Instead of waiting for imaging probes to diffuse through a thick sample, they can stretch out ELASTicized samples and apply a solution of fluorescent probes, maximizing the contact between the labels and the samples and speeding up the labeling process. When the gel snaps back to its original shape, it’s ready for imaging and the next round of labeling. Chung hopes to use the technique to make a comprehensive map of the human brain.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to 3-D print tissue-repairing implants inside live mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-sensitive gel forms 3-D cell matrix
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DNA-Programmed Synthesis Of Tissues
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE