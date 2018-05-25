SCA, St1 plan fuel from trees in Sweden

The Finnish energy firm St1 Nordic and the Swedish forest products company SCA have formed a partnership to produce 100,000 metric tons per year of fuel from tall oil, a by-product of wood pulp production. The partners plan to build a plant at St1’s refinery in Gothenburg, Sweden, at a cost of about $60 million. It is scheduled to open in 2021. SCA is currently expanding its pulp mill in Östrand, Sweden—a move that will more than double its production of tall oil.
