Stepan buys biosurfactant business from Logos

Stepan has acquired Logos Technologies’ rhamnolipid surfactant business. Rhamnolipids, which Logos makes via fermentation, feature a soluble sugar head on a fatty acid tail. They have applications in cosmetics, personal care, and bioremediation. The purchase gives Stepan intellectual property developed by Logos as well as production and analysis equipment. The lead bioprocess scientist working on the technology will move to Stepan’s R&D team in the Chicago area. Stepan plans to commercialize the surfactants within the next few years.
