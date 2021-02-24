Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biomaterials

Swedish firms advance novel textile processes

Start-ups are building their first plants for environmentally friendly cellulosic fibers

by Alex Scott
February 24, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

Sweden is emerging as a hub for sustainable textiles. Following Renewcell’s recent announcement that it will open a waste-textile recycling facility in Sweden, the Swedish start-up TreeToTextile says it will soon begin building a demonstration plant that uses a novel process to convert wood into cellulose-based textile fiber.

TreeToTextile uses dissolving wood pulp as its main raw material in a cold alkaline dissolution process. Other firms, such as Lenzing, already make cellulosic fibers from wood pulp. But TreeToTextile claims its process will use at least 33% less energy, 70% fewer processing chemicals, and 80% less water compared with other cellulosic fiber processes.

TreeToTextile is owned by three Swedish companies—furniture maker Ikea, clothing retailer H&M Group, and finance group LSCS Invest—and the Finnish pulp and paper firm Stora Enso.

The demonstration facility will cost about $43 million, with the partners providing $33 million and the Swedish Energy Agency paying for the rest. It will be located next to Stora Enso’s Nymölla paper mill in southern Sweden, with pulp supplied from a Stora Enso mill in Finland. The process is engineered to suit large-scale production and includes a recovery system for chemical reuse, Stora Enso says.

Meanwhile, the Swedish start-up Renewcell recently unveiled plans to open a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year waste-textile recycling plant—the first of its kind, it says—in Sundsvall, Sweden, in 2022. Renewcell’s process converts both natural and synthetic waste-textile fibers into a dissolving pulp for the production of new fibers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Infinited picks Lapland for textile recycling plant
Lenzing, Södra to jointly recycle textiles
Chemical recycling grows in Europe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE