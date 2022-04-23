Symrise launches biobased caprylyl glycol

The food and personal care ingredient maker Symrise has launched plant-derived caprylyl glycol, also known as 1,2-octanediol, a moisturizing and antimicrobial ingredient used in lotions and other personal care products. Most caprylyl glycol is made by a petrochemical process. Biobased routes include the oxidation of caprylic acid, a component of coconut and palm oil, and the use of ethanol-derived ethylene in the conventional synthesis. Symrise will only say it is using proprietary technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter