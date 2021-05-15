Synthetic silk firm raises $35 million

AMSilk, a German start-up making synthetic silk protein via bacterial fermentation, has raised $35 million in a series C investment round led by Novo Holdings, a major shareholder in Novo Nordisk and Novozymes. Other investors include Cargill. AMSilk’s protein is used in applications such as fibers to make sportswear. The firm will use the money to expand its manufacturing base and increase international sales. This is Novo Holdings’ 12th investment in a bioindustrial company.
