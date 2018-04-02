Wacker makes vinyl acetate from cellulose

Wacker Chemie has developed a process for making vinyl acetate, a key ingredient in its polymer dispersions, from cellulosic materials. Wacker first converts cellulose into ethanol in a fermentation step featuring engineered bacteria. It then dehydrates the ethanol into ethylene, a key building block for vinyl acetate. The firm is now contemplating commercialization. “We have not decided when we will have bigger-scale production, but we are looking at this seriously,” says Theo Mayer, innovation director for Wacker Polymers.
