Akhan raises $20 million for lab-grown diamond technology

The lab-grown diamond start-up Akhan has raised $20 million from private investors. Akhan’s core technology is a set of methods to deposit nanocrystalline diamond films onto substrates. The firm says its flagship diamond coating can make cell phone screen glass 10 times as tough as untreated glass. It can also make diamond semiconductor wafers, and the synthetic diamond has high thermal conductivity that can help manage heat in electronics. Akhan says it will use the money to expand its staff and its R&D and manufacturing facility near Chicago.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter