AkzoNobel, Thomas Swan to develop coatings for metal packaging

Coatings firm AkzoNobel, specialty chemical maker Thomas Swan, and packaging firm Crown Packaging Manufacturing have formed a U.K. consortium to develop raw materials and formulations for coatings used on cans and other metal-based packaging. The partners plan to develop thin-film coatings that replace epoxy resins, which are highly effective but are made from bisphenol A, a suspected carcinogen. Thomas Swan will apply its expertise in two-dimensional materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter